MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer was sentenced to one year in prison and four years probation Tuesday after a deadly crash in Cordova two years ago.

Antonio Marshall was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after investigators say he was in his Dodge Charger traveling 99 mph when it crashed into a car near the corner of Walnut Grove and Timber Creek Drive on June 25, 2021.

An MPD crash report stated Marshall was “racing” and engaging in “aggressive driving/road rage.”

Travis Parham, 19, and Wallace Morris, 42, were killed in the crash.

One by one, the victim’s family addressed the court in hopes of making sure the man who pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide would not get what he was seeking — diversion.

Diversion could result in the felony charges being erased from Marshall’s record at some point. But Judge Paula Skahan shot down that request.

“Diversion is denied,” she said. “Based on that, Mr. Marshall is going to go to jail today.”

Marshall said in court Tuesday the crash happened after he was dropping off his 8-month-old daughter. He said he couldn’t imagine his now 2-year-old daughter growing up fatherless, saying this in front of the deceased victims loved ones.

“How and why did God allow me to live through this accident? My eyes are swollen shut and my heart is heavy over your heart and your loved ones lost,” Marshall said.

Parham’s father faced Marshall, telling him he watched Marshall being consoled without being taken into custody until days later.

“Seeing you were being consoled by your father on that same day in a truck. If that was me, I would have been in cuffs and in somebody’s backseat,” he said.

While fighting back tears, Morris’ sister Sabrina Robinson said they are continuing to grieve the loss of their loved ones. Some family members left the courtroom.

“My beloved brother and cousin, vibrant souls, filled with dreams and aspirations were ruthlessly taken from us in an instant,” she said. “The car split in half and the remnants dragged down the road serve as a reminder.”

Latrice Barnett, Parham’s mother, said their lives were torn apart in a single moment and she never thought she would lose her oldest son at 19.

The judge said Marshall serving in the military and serving his community as an officer led to her decision to hand down a five year sentence, with one year to be served and four years on probation.