MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer who was accused of kidnapping and murdering a man while on duty has posted bond after two years in jail.

Patric Ferguson had a bond hearing on June 5 and was released on the $400,000 bond Friday, according to public records. He was booked into jail on January 10, 2021.

Ferguson is accused of kidnapping and killing Robert Howard in 2021. Memphis Police say Ferguson forced Howard into his squad car and drove to Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, where he then fatally shot Howard.

Howard’s body was later found in the area of Second Street and the Wolf River bridge. Memphis Police say a man identified as Joshua Rogers helped Ferguson move Howard’s body.

Ferguson is expected to appear in court on July 10 on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Memphis Police say Ferguson had been assigned to the Tillman Station since 2018.