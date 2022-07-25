MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The name of Ku Klux Klan member Clifford Davis will be removed from the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Memphis.

Clifford Davis was a judge in the 1920s and a congressman in the 1940s. He was also a segregationist and member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Federal Courthouse in Memphis was named after him as well as Odell Horton, the first black federal judge in western Tennessee.

Moving forward, the building will be named exclusively for Horton.

A renaming ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Congressman Steve Cohen will host the event. He sponsored the bill to remove Davis’s name.

It took an act of congress to make it happen. The change is the latest effort to rid the Memphis landscape of racist symbols.

In 2017, the statue of Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from a park in the Medical District.