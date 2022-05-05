MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he fired into a Whitehaven home full of people on Tuesday.

Police say Xzavier Moore showed up at his ex-girlfriends house with another man, and starting shooting into the home.

The ex-girlfriend told police, she and another woman in the home were receiving threatening text messages all day from Moore.

Police said one of the texts Moore sent stated, “You better get your daughter out of that house.”

There were 6 people inside the home during the attack including a baby. Fortunately no one in the house was hurt.

According to the affidavit, one of the women inside the home returned fired and struck one of the suspects.

Police didn’t specify which suspect was injured.

Moore is facing several aggravated assault and attempted murder charges.