MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and vandalizing her home within two days, police say.

The victim told police Robert Watley struck her in the head with tire iron on March 11. Police said he popped up at the woman’s house and threatened to vandalize her vehicle.

When the woman told Watley to leave, police say he struck her three times with the tire iron, leaving a large laceration on the right side of her head.

Reports stated the woman tried to complete a domestic violence form but wasn’t able to because she was too dizzy.

Two days later, police said Watley vandalized the woman’s home and one of her family member’s vehicles.

According to court documents, the woman was granted an order of protection from Watley on Feb. 2. The woman told police she is in fear for her life.

Watley is facing multiple crimes including aggravated stalking, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism, and violation of an order of protection.