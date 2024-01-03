MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 13 cars were broken into Tuesday at the Esporta Fitness in southeast Memphis, and gym members say they are sick of it.

Andrew Russell, a trainer at the Esporta Fitness location on Polo Grounds, says he has seen many members leave the gym to find their car broken into, glass everywhere.

“It be a lot of car break-ins up here all the time. You see a lot of broken glass on the ground,” he said. “They tried to break in mine, you know. They couldn’t break the window, though but I seen the little crack.”

According to MPD, there has been an increasing number of car break-ins at three Esporta locations this new year. Thieves were able to take weapons, wallets, and even a car.

Now, Esporta members are demanding security in the parking lot.

“I pay a lot of money to workout here and I think that if I am paying that type of money I need it need to be a little safe,” gym member Loren Colan said. “I see we got security a lot in these other places near around here and I think it wouldn’t be so hard for us to get a little security.”

We spoke with managers at one location. They did not want to get on camera but said they are aware of the issue.

Police say there is video footage of a red Nissan Maxima believed to be involved in the break-ins at the Polo Grounds location.