MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is saying enough is enough when it comes to reckless driving in Shelby County.

The Enough is Enough press event was held by MPD along with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other local partners to address Shelby County’s recent spike in fatal traffic crashes.

Assistant Chief Don Crowe with the Memphis Police department says there have already been 31 vehicle-related fatalities in 2022. He says that’s a 150% increase over the same time last year.

“Just this past Thursday and Friday, we spent two days doing operation safe travels headed up by our traffic division. They made 140 stops on the interstate systems in Memphis in those two days,” assistant chief Crowe said.

“These are not just numbers. These are individually affected families that have lost loved ones, friends, and families are hurting because of this,” Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Clyde Lewis said.

Sumita Montgomery says her father Reverend Steve Montgomery – former pastor of Idlewild Presbyterian Church – was riding his bike on North Perkins at Sequoia when he was hit by a driver in July of 2020.

He died three days later. The driver who hit her father was not cited or arrested.

“These kinds of accidents don’t have to happen. My father’s death could’ve been avoided,” Montgomery said.

We’ve reported several deadly crashes since 2022 began.

In 2021, 262 people were killed in car crashes in Shelby County, which is 16 more than 2020, and 107 more than in 2019.

“Enforcement alone is not going to change behavior,” assistant chief Crowe said.

“We don’t want to write you a ticket. We want you to do the right thing,” Lieutenant William Futrell said.

This weekend you can expect to see a huge increase in law enforcement on Shelby County roadways. Agencies will be participating in a zero-tolerance crackdown targeting drivers violating Tennessee laws.