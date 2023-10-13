MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys are missing from Frayser according to the Memphis Police Department endangered children alert.

MPD says that 12-year-old Allen Patterson and 11-year-old Jaleel Rucker were last seen Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Skycastle Cove.

Left to right: [Jaleel Rucker, Allen Patterson] (Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The boys reportedly left the residence without permission and have yet to return home. No family members have seen or heard from them since then.

Police say that Patterson is 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and dark-colored pants.

Rucker is 4 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, and also has a low haircut.

If anyone has information on either of their whereabouts, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Person Bureau at 901-636-4479.