MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An endangered child runaway alert has been issued for 13-year-old Kyree Williams, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD says that Williams was last seen on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the 3805 Block of American Way at American Way Middle School.

Reports state that Williams walked away from school and has not returned. He also suffers from mental issues and he requires medication.

Kyree Williams (Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

Williams is five foot three inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a “U of M” jacket, and light-colored jeans with white shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Kyree Williams, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.