CORDOVA, Tenn. – Two Pyros employees and one former employee were arrested after police say they broke into the Cordova restaurant in the middle of the night and accidentally started a fire.

According to police, firefighters responded to a call at Pyros Fire Fresh Pizza in the 2200 block of Germantown Parkway Friday and discovered the pizza oven was on fire.

A manager of Pyros said surveillance video showed 19-year-old Tyler Faucher, 19-year-old Raul Rodriguez-Hernandez, and 19-year-old Markel Thompson use a key kept in a lock box outside to get into the business and begin making pizzas and drinks for themselves.

Pyros on Germantown Parkway

The manager said the trio was also caught on camera trying to open the cash register before realizing the pizza oven was on fire. He said the teens tried to put out the fire before running out of the store.

Pyros told police Faucher and Rodriguez-Hernandez were current employees, and Thompson used to work there. No word if Faucher and Rodriguez-Hernandez are still Pyros employees.

(L to R) Tyler Faucher, Raul Rodriguez, Markel Thompson (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Pyros isn’t commenting about the burglary or the amount of damage caused by the fire.

Faucher, Rodriguez-Hernandez, and Thompson are all charged with burglary. They are scheduled to be in court on November 14.