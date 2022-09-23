MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former car rental employee has been charged after he allegedly stole several vehicles from Enterprise last month.

Police say between August 8th and August 18th, Cameron Sullivan, took seven vehicles off the property at the Memphis International Airport without consent from the company.

Surveillance footage showed Sullivan taking the vehicles that totaled in the value of $293,660.

Police said the vehicles taken were as follows:

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

2022 Audi Q5

2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Sullivan was charged with seven counts of theft of merchandise $10,000-$60,000