MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Lowe’s employee admitted to stealing merchandise from the store and selling it to pocket the money.

According to court records, on February 26, patrol deputies responded to an embezzlement complaint at Lowe’s in Southeast Memphis. The Asset Protection Manager told them that an employee, Jacory Harris, approved transactions on missing merchandise.

The items were worth over $20,000.

After the manager conducted an internal investigation through store footage and transaction history, he called Harris into his office to confront him.

The suspect admitted to the manager he took merchandise dating back to February 6 and sold it for $2,300, records say.

The manager told officers that Harris had left his office and did not return. The manager then called the police. Police records say the total loss to the Lowe’s store is $20,554.25.

Harris was charged with theft of property.