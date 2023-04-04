MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man allegedly stole items from a hardware store and fled the scene, hitting an employee with his car in East Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, on Sunday around 10 a.m., officers responded to an Aggravated Assault call at ACE Hardware store. They were told the suspect came into the store and stole merchandise without paying.

After an employee tried to stop him in the parking lot, the suspect hit her with his vehicle and drove off in a green minivan.

Courtesy of MPD Courtesy of MPD

MPD described the suspect as a heavy-set, black male between 20-30 years old. As of now, no arrest has been made, and this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.