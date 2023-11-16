GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A driver was critically injured after crashing into a building in Germantown Thursday morning.

Germantown Police say a vehicle struck a business at 1900 Exeter Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 10 a.m.

According to police, the driver was an employee at a business in the building. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Germantown Police say a pedestrian was also injured while trying to avoid the crash. That person was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say both the driver and the pedestrian have since been released from the hospital.

Germantown Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Police say charges against the driver are pending.