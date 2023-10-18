MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after being accused of stealing $25,000 worth of items from a store she worked at in the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

According to Memphis Police, Tamika Carter, 41, is charged with theft of property.

Tamika Carter

On September 6 at around 9:00 a.m., officers say they responded to an embezzlement call at the Wolfchase Galleria in the Elite Clothing store. The owner stated that Carter was responsible for theft over a period of time.

During a store audit, the owner reportedly noticed several suspicious transactions from Carter. The transactions dated from December 22, 2022, until September 6, 2023.

Police say that video and receipts provided by the owner showed Carter ringing up the customer’s items, and on cash purchases, she would put the money in a box under the register and then delete the transaction.

The owner realized items were taken due to Carter removing the items from the inventory without showing the items being sold.

Carter allegedly stole a total of $25, 385 worth of items from Elite Clothing.

On September 25, investigators say the owner was able to give a video statement and identify Carter in a six-person photo lineup as the one responsible for the theft.

Tamika Carter is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.