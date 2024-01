MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hospitality Hub will be open as an emergency warming center Thursday night at 590 Washington Avenue.

According to the City of Memphis, the emergency warming center will open on January 4 at 9 p.m. and close on January 5 at 8 p.m.

If anyone needs a ride, at 9:30 p.m. they can contact the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680 to schedule pickup.

For more information about the Hospitality Hub, visit here.