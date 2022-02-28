MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an emergency paving on I-55 southbound lanes at exit 12C.

The paving will begin on March 1 and end on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Certain lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge will also be closed for up to two weeks. The westbound lanes will be closed everyday this week, and eastbound lanes will be shut down next week.

This comes one year after traffic was impacted with major delays on I-55 after the I-40 bridge was closed over the Mississippi River for emergency repairs.

I-55 was also closed for four days in October for a routine inspection.