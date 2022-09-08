Pictures taken two weeks after Gladden was attacked (provided photos)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tracy Gladden wasn’t grabbed off the street by a stranger, but she knows something about Eliza Fletcher‘s ordeal.

Gladden was held against her will for four days by her boyfriend, who beat her with a bat and tried to strangle her with a zip tie.

“He put that around my throat and tightened it and just took across the room, and he looked at me, and he just put this big grin on his face and said you are going to die,” said Gladden.

Gladden eventually escaped, and her boyfriend, Brandon Owsley, was indicted last month on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Brandon Owsley

She said Owsley was on several drugs at the time, and she believed he was going to kill her.

“When I went to the hospital, they took pictures,” Gladden said. “They did an MRI because I had a gash in my head. I had knots all over my head. I probably looked like I had two heads.”

Gladden said she had been following the Eliza Fletcher story in small doses because it makes her relive what happened to her.





“It kind of just hits home with me, you know,” she said. “Sometimes I have trouble talking about what happened. I have good days, and I have bad days.”

Gladden said in 2018, her best friend was also the victim of a violent kidnapping. Lauderdale County authorities said Melissa Terrell was brutally abused for two weeks by a man she met online.

Charles Cook was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder.

“They thought she was going to die,” said Gladden. “They had to remove part of her colon.”

Gladden said she has shared some of her story on Facebook and was surprised by the response from other women who have dealt with similar abuse.

“You wouldn’t think stuff like that goes on. It does more than you know about,” said Gladden.

Owsley has been locked up in the Dyer County jail since his arrest back in May.