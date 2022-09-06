MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Hearts continue to break for Eliza Fletcher as people leave flowers, candles, and other tokens of sympathy outside the home where her body was found.

The 34-year-old mother, wife, and St. Mary’s School teacher was kidnapped and then killed after police say she was abducted by Cleotha Abston last week.

The nation is feeling the weight of the loss as people all across the country are watching what’s happening in Memphis.

Police said Fletcher was out for her usual early morning run near the University of Memphis when she was violently snatched. Four days later, she was found behind an abandoned home in South Memphis.

A teddy bear hangs outside the abandoned home next to the vacant lot where Fletcher’s body was found. More people are coming to offer their sympathy including those who knew her and loved her and those like Pearline Wheeler-Carpenter who know her now.

“I can feel her fear. I feel it all through my body,” Wheeler-Carpenter said. “Sadness, fear. The evilness that’s here in the world today.”

She hopes her gift to Eliza will become a living tribute.

“I just wanted to give her that plant to keep her dream alive with her children,” Wheeler-Carpenter said.

It’s a sentiment also felt by the dozens of people like Jennifer Langston who left flowers, encouraging messages, and even a pair of running shoes at her abduction site.

“My mom lives right across the street and it’s just really sad it hit home. I have sons. It’s just senseless,” she said.

We’re learning about more tributes to honor Fletcher planned for the coming weeks.

Tributes for Eliza Fletcher:

Candle Light Vigil for Liza Fletcher at the Hernando Courthouse – Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Candles will be provided)

Liza’s Lights – Friday, September 9 4 a.m. – Meet at Second Presbyterian (4055 Poplar) 4:20 a.m. – Moment of silence at the corner of Zach Curlin and Central 4:30 a.m. – 5 a.m. – Walk to Patterson and back to Second Presbyterian Out-of-town participants will be able to live stream the walk and are encouraged to walk or run in their town.

