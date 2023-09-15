MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the man accused of murdering Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher could be tried by late next year, according to Judge Lee Coffee.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson faces a ‘slew of charges’ with most connected to Fletcher’s murder last September.

Judge Lee Coffee said in court on Friday that when they are back in court next month, a trial date will be recommended in the Alicia Franklin rape case from 2021.

After that case is tried, he assured everyone that there will be a trial in the Eliza Fletcher case before the end of 2024.

“These cases will not die on the vine, they will not get old. You’re not going to be coming to court for four, five, six years and saying why in the world is this case still pending in Judge Coffee’s court. That case will be tried,” said Coffee.

Abston-Henderson is being held on a more than $2 million bond.