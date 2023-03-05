UPDATE, 6:50 p.m.: The victim’s status has been updated to non-critical.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Parkmont Drive and Old Stove Cove in Southeast Shelby County.

The woman was originally transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The Sheriff’s Office said this incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5500 or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.