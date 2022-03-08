MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An eight-year-old’s quick thinking saved her family who lost their home and vehicles to a fire that officials say was intentionally set.

Shannon Hubbard says she and her family are looking for a new place to stay after their house on Thornfield Drive caught fire early Tuesday morning.

“The house is gone. Two cars are gone,” Hubbard said. “Both cars are paid for. That’s a mortgaged house. We lost everything from their Christmas toys to everything. I work hard, and it’s hard for them.”

Hubbard says everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely thanks to the quick thinking of her eight-year-old daughter, Khloe.

“I had to go to the restroom, and then I saw the pink table in the kitchen had flames on it,” Khloe said. “So, I called my grandma, and then I called my uncle, and then my uncle told us to get out the house.”

Hubbard says four people including her daughter Khloe and her other child, were inside the house when the fire started.

“We were all so cold,” she said. “We didn’t have no shoes on. We didn’t have no jackets on.”

Hubbard also said fire officials told her the fire was intentionally set, starting with their truck. She said with a sky-cop camera facing directly towards her house, she is confident police will make an arrest soon.

“I just want to know who did it and why,” Hubbard said.

WREG has reached out to the fire department for more information and is waiting to hear back.