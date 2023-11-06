Amelia Gene’s

Amelia Gene’s is a new fine-dining restaurant that houses 140 seats, a bar, and a lounge area. Their new restaurant just opened last month and took over where Ellis & Sons Machine Shop used to be. The ingredients are farmed locally and also feature a cheese cart with six to ten options to choose from after dessert. Amelia Gene’s will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they will open from 5 to 10 p.m. They also accept reservations and walk-ins. However, they do not allow reservations for the bar and lounge area.

255 South Front Street

SriMu

SriMu is a cheese shop that just opened in Crosstown Concourse. Their cheese is 100% gluten-free, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, and made with mostly organic ingredients. At Crosstown Concourse the shop offers grab-and-go options. But you can also place an order online and order subscription boxes.

1350 Concourse Avenue

Fanatic Sports Bar / Wing Fanatic

Fanatic Sports Bar and Wing Fanatic will be a combination of a sports bar and a hot-wing restaurant all in one. The sports bar will be on the right side and the hot-wing restaurant will be on the left side. The middle of the room will house the “entertainment zone”, which is also known as the living room. This restaurant also features stadium seats, large TVs, ping pong, and pool tables. They are set to open on December 1.

2857 Appling Way

Kyura Men

Kyura Men is now coming to Silo Square located on Getwell Road in Southaven, Mississippi. Their dishes consist of Japanese ramen. The ramen is crafted with soup bases and served with Japanese-style pork roast, boiled eggs, and a pair of chopped green onions. They are set to open Winter of 2023.

Southaven, Mississippi

Evergreen Bar and Grill

Evergreen Bar and Grill is a new restaurant that will feature comfort food like sandwiches. It is located in the building “Cafe Society” used to be. The restaurant is set to open sometime in January 2024 and will serve lunch and dinner throughout the week by chef and co-owner David Todd.

212 North Evergreen Street

Bonchon

Bonchon is a Korean fried chicken restaurant that is now coming to Cordova in 2024. There are also two other locations in Tennessee. Bonchon is a mixture of fast casual food and full dine-in. This Korean chicken is double-fried to make it extra crispy on the outside and moist on the inside.

1713 North Germantown Parkway

1111 Lounge

This lounge is a new sandwich shop owned by Marius Blake. Blake is also the owner of “Just Threading”, an eyebrow threading service that was the former business on Springdale Street. The herbs and vegetables for the sandwich shop will come from the greenhouse he built. The menu will consist of a variety of sandwiches like vegan, chicken, and cold cuts. They will also serve salads and hamburgers. They are scheduled to open sometime in 2024.

1111 Springdale Street

Scooter’s Coffee

According to Scooter’s Coffee website, they are opening two new locations in Memphis soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru coffee shop. They have breakfast finger foods, coffee, cookies, smoothies, slushes, and milk. They will also serve Nitro at both locations, which is an extra caffeinated cold brew with no ice. The first location is in Midtown and the second is in the Hickory Hill area.

1698 Poplar Avenue 3730 Riverdale Road