MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday.

Officers checked out a suspicious vehicle at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Rosecrest Road in the Coro Lake area. They say they found two men covering a Chevrolet Silverado truck with tree branches, possibly preparing to set it on fire.

(From top left) James Cook, Phillip Isham, (from bottom left) Joseph Milan, Kaylin Hunter, Sierra Savage

When police got there, they say they found one man hiding in the bed of the truck and another hiding under a tarp in the front of the truck. They also found a Ford F350 truck.

Both trucks had been reported stolen, one from Southaven and the other from Whitehaven. James Cook, 34, was charged with two counts of theft $10,000-$60,000. Bond was set at $5,000.

Phillip Isham, 49, has the same charges. Bond was set at $6,000.

Two hours later, police located a stolen Pontiac Gran Prix on JW Williams Lane in North Memphis. Kaylin Hunter, 22, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and will face charges in Hernando, Mississippi for the vehicle, MPD said.

At 7 p.m., police say they saw two vehicles driving recklessly near Wells Station and Reed in the Nutbush area. One of the vehicles wrecked and officers saw the driver get out and run away.

A 17-year-old was caught, and police said he had a stolen handgun in the car. He was charged with theft $2,500-$10,000, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, possession of a deadly weapon, and drug charges.

A man approached officers at the scene and told them the wrecked vehicle belonged to him, and had been stolen from a nearby O’Reilly’s.

At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police tried to pull over a Hyundai Sonata with a broken rear window near Raines Road and Auburn in Whitehaven. Police said the driver sped off.

Police spotted the car later on Elvis Presley Boulevard, and said three people were seen running away from it. They were caught, and officers noticed the car had a broken steering column.

They contacted the car’s owner, who told them it had been stolen.

Joseph Milan, 18, was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and evading arrest on foot. Two juvenile boys, ages 15 and 16, face the same charges, plus curfew violation.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, police spotted a Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag in the 4500 block of Millbranch. They checked the VIN and found the car was reported stolen in Shelby County.

Sierra Savage, 25, was charged with theft $2,500-$10,000.