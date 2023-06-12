MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis church became the latest target for vehicle burglars Sunday morning.

Police say eight vehicles were broken into at St. Louis Catholic Church, 171 White Station Road.

Officers responded at 8 a.m. after receiving a call about a prowler. Victims returned to their vehicles and found windows busted out.

One victim told police a bag containing clothes and a binder with her registration was missing. Another told police his Android phone was missing.

Police said surveillance video captured three male suspects in black clothing and ski masks in a blue Kia with Tennessee tag number BNY2682. They were last seen driving south on White Station.