MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the risk of severe weather hitting the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced early dismissals for Friday, March 31.

The early dismissals come after the National Weather Service predicted that much of the area would be at risk for high winds, heavy rain, wind damage and even tornadoes.

H Haywood Co. Schools Brownsville Public School Closing at 1:00 PM Today L Lauderdale Co. Schools Ripley Public School Closing at 1:30 PM Today M Marion School District Marion Public School Closing at 1:30 PM Today