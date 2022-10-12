MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver being chased by police early this morning crashed at Winchester and Kirby.

There are injuries, but it’s not clear who was hurt or how badly.

The fire department says one victim was transported to St. Francis.

We’re told the driver who caused the crash was in a Kia that was stolen from southeast Shelby County Tuesday morning.

Several vehicles were stolen from the area around Turn Bow Lane and Shandy Drive. The owner of one vehicle confronted the suspects and there was a shootout.

No residents were hurt, and it’s unknown if any suspects were hit as they got away.

But now, we’re told one of those stolen cars crashed at Winchester and Kirby this morning while being pursued by police.

We will stay out here all morning long working to get more answers on how this all started and exactly who was injured.