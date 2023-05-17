MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Earle, Arkansas man is accused of shooting another man several times, killing him Tuesday night in Crittenden County.

The victim, identified by police as 38-year-old Derrick Lee McKenzie, was able to tell deputies who shot him, but later died after he was taken to the hospital.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, around 11 p.m., deputies and investigators responded to the 300 Block of Third Street Circle in Earle, where a man had been shot several times.

Criminal investigators were able to get warrants for the suspect, Quency Kegler, 28, who was located on Railroad Street and taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Kegler was charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.