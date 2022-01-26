DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Two 16-year-olds were charged with aggravated assault after firing airsoft or SplatRBall type guns inside a busy Dyersburg restaurant.

Dyersburg Police released video of the incident at El Patio Tuesday night.

In the video, you can see someone come through the front doors and immediately start shooting at someone at the checkout counter.

Employees at the restaurant said the teens with toy guns appeared to be after other teens in the restaurant.

“It was like just crazy,” said Anhelica Trent. “Like a lot of them got hit.”

Anhelica Trent was standing behind plexiglass at the entryway of the restaurant.

She said the guys with guns chased the other teens into the dinning room and ended up shooting an eight-year-old girl in the mouth.

“She started crying,” Trent said.

Police said there had been similar fights with the toys guns in the city over the last few weeks and other innocent bystanders had been shot. However, it doesn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt.

The manager of El Patio said the teens involved may consider it to be harmless fun, but it never should have happened at his restaurant.

“You don’t want to go out to eat and have to fear for your child to be struck by something some kids are shooting out of guns whatever it may be,” said We Roberson. We are sorry for the families that had to deal with that.”

Roberson said some of his employees ran after the teens who were shooting, but they got away.

Police say the two 16-year-olds were arrested Wednesday at school. One of them is also charged with resisting arrest.