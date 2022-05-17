MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dyer County District Attorney has dropped assault charges against a Dyersburg teacher caught on camera throwing a female student to the ground.

Dyersburg Police said Carey Sanders, 61, tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he forcefully threw one of the girls to the ground.

Another student captured the incident on camera, and it was shared on social media.

The student, Janiya Miller was not seriously hurt. The viral video, though, brought her father, George Miller, to tears, saying his daughter is autistic and he believed the fight was the result of bullying.

The Dyer County NAACP said the family had retained an attorney with the Cochran firm, and the attorney will be holding a news conference outside the Dyer County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

The Dyer County District Attorney has not said why the office decided to drop the charges.