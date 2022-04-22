MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg teacher is facing charges after he was caught on video throwing a student to the ground.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 61-year-old Carey Sanders of Greenfield physically assaulted a student on April 18.

Police say Sanders was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he forcefully threw one of the girls to the ground. Dyersburg Police say the moment was caught on camera.

Sanders has been charged with assault. He reportedly turned himself in to police Thursday night.

Police say Sanders was processed and issued a bond pending action from the Dyersburg City Court.

Dyersburg Police say the two teens involved the fight were issued juvenile citations for disorderly conduct and released pending action from the Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Dyersburg City Schools issued a statement on the incident.

Dyersburg City Schools is cooperating with the Dyersburg Police Department in the ongoing investigation involving the release of a video from a student discipline incident at Dyersburg Middle School. DCS regrets the negative light this incident sheds on our students and faculty. We are thankful for our community that continue to support our school system.

Kim Worley, director of schools

Dyersburg City Schools says Sanders has been suspended from the school.