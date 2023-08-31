DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A police chase in Dyersburg led to $14,000 worth of fentanyl pills being seized Monday afternoon.

Dyersburg Police were alerted that a stolen vehicle out of the state of Arizona was in the areas of East Court Street and Harrell Street around 12:30 p.m. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away.

Police say a Dyer County deputy saw the vehicle near the city limits traveling back towards the city. Dyersburg Police then saw the vehicle speeding through the Bruce community before it stopped and two people got out.

One of the suspects, identified as Alonzo Pickett of Dyersburg, was taken into custody while the second suspect ran away. Two more suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

While police searched for the suspect that ran away, officers located a lunch box with approximately 750 suspected fentanyl pills that the suspect allegedly dropped in a nearby wooded area. Investigators believe the pills were pressed counterfeit oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of over $14,000.

Around two hours later, patrolling officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned in a parking lot on Volunteer Boulevard.

Officers determined both suspects were at the Emerald Inn on US 51 Bypass. Andree Jones and Katherine Dunphy, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were found in one of the rooms and arrested.

Police also recovered multiple phones, laptops, iPads, card readers, blank checks, nearly 100 hotel door cards, and a book with multiple individual’s personal information, including bank accounts and routing numbers.

Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

Pickett was charged with evading arrest. Jones and Dunphy were charged with theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dyersburg Police say they are still searching for the suspect that fled the traffic stop and the case remains under investigation.