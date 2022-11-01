MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence. His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, the U.S. Marshals received information that Claybrook was wanted for attempted second-degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 2, federal agents and local law enforcement found Claybrook at a duplex in Jackson, Tennessee. Prosecutors say before they stepped on the porch to knock on the back door, Claybrook started shooting at them through a small porch window.

A task force officer was shot in his arm and leg. Another officer was also shot. Both of them were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

Several officers were pinned alongside the house until the Jackson Police Department SWAT Team arrived, took over the scene, and negotiated with Claybrook until he surrendered.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched the residence and found a 9mm firearm and several shell casings near the window where Claybrook fired shots at law enforcement.