MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is recuperating after being shot twice in the same night, according to Dyersburg Police.

Officers said they learned that a man had been shot near Wilson Circle and fled the scene.

Police responded to another shots fired call around midnight on May 15 and found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds on Melton. The man was shot while attempting to break into his uncle’s home after fleeing another shooting earlier that night, according to the DPD.

The DPD said when the man tried to break into the home, his uncle fired a single shot in his direction from a handgun. According to police, the uncle was asleep and woken up by the commotion. They said the uncle was unaware his nephew was the one trying to get into the residence.

The man was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for treatment, and his status is unknown.

Police said the homeowner is not facing any charges. The initial shooting is still under investigation. Police have not announced any charges related to that shooting.

When officers questioned the man on the original gunshot wound, he said he knew who shot him but refused to tell police who did it.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact Dyersburg CrimeStoppers at (731) 285-8477 (TIPS) or call Dyersburg Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679.

At this time, police have not identified anyone in this case.