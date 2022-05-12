MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man has been charged after police say he followed a woman and fired shots at her early Thursday morning.

Dyersburg police responded to a possible active shooting incident at Lipford Circle around 1 a.m.

The 24-year-old victim told investigators the suspect, later identified as Marcus McClendon, 27, followed her from her home on Lipford Circle to Plummer Circle and fired multiple shots at her while she was sitting in her car.

McClendon then drove away from the scene.

Police say the victim said she left and returned to her home, where she saw McClendon’s car in the area. When officers arrived, they found McClendon and Laquanda Matthews, 40, sitting in the vehicle.

McClendon was taken into custody without incident. Police say Matthews failed to comply with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Police recovered a firearm suspected of being involved in the shooting along with ammunition inside McClendon’s vehicle. Multiple shell casings were also recovered on the scene of the shooting.

McClendon was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. Matthews was charged with resisting stop, frisk, and halt.