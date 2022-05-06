MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 65-year-old Dyersburg man accused of selling drugs was sentenced to 28 years behind bars Thursday.

Willie Locust was found guilty in a jury trial of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of Xanax and two weapons possession charges.

The Dyersburg Police Department received a tip that Locust was selling drugs out of a hotel room.

They obtained a search warrant for the room, where officers found various drugs, scales, baggies, brass knuckles and a loaded handgun.