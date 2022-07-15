MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in Dyer County, Tennessee, was reportedly captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was captured in the 300 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deshawn Gorman (Photo courtesy of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says on June 13, a grand jury indicted Gorman on a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Daronte V. Herbert. Herbert was found shot to death in the roadway on Slaughter Pen Road on April 19, 2018.

The U.S. Marshals say Gorman was taken into custody without incident. Agents found a 9mm handgun on his person at the time of his arrest.

Photo courtesy of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office

“The U.S. Marshals Service has a dedicated team of investigators nationwide who focus on finding dangerous fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a release. “Finding Gorman was a priority, and we’re pleased that he’ll be brought back to West Tennessee to face charges.”

Gorman was also wanted on several other charges, including possession of a weapon, abatement of nuisances, and simple possession of schedule VI drug. He was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant for aggravated assault and felony possession of a handgun in Dyer County.

Gorman now awaits extradition back to Dyer County.

“I am very proud of the great work of our investigative staff and Chief Investigator Terry McCreight, who was the case agent,” Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said Friday. “I appreciate the dedicated work of our staff and the victim’s families’ and friends’ patience while investigators collect evidence.”

Demauzay Jackson was also charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

Demauzay Jackson (Photo courtesy of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested Jackson June 13. Jackson is being held on a $1 million bond.