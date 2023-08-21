DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate serving time for public intoxication and failure to appear is looking at escape charges after walking away from his work assignment.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Harville was assigned to the county mayor’s work crew at the county fairgrounds when he walked away.

Harville was serving a 100 day sentence from Dyersburg City Court for the misdemeanor charges.

If you have information about where he is, contact the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at 731-285-2802 or CrimeStoppers at 731-285-8477.