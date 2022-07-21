MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing a pedestrian in Orange Mound has been indicted on several charges including drunken driving, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

This week, 50-year-old Dennis Lloyd was indicted by a grand jury on counts of vehicular homicide involving drunkenness and recklessness, drunken driving, and reckless driving.

He is now free on a $50,000 bond.

According to police, dispatch received multiple calls on June 3, 2020, stating a man later identified by police as Devin Deaner, 34, had been hit by a white truck and wasn’t breathing. Paramedics transported him to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

People nearby said Deaner was homeless and worked odd jobs around a nearby convenience store.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers said they received a call from Dennis Lloyd where he admitted that he was driving down the street and he hit someone. He told officers he jumped out of the truck to perform CPR when an unknown man reportedly started shooting at him claiming he had killed his brother.

Lloyd said he left his truck on the scene and fled on foot.

Officers noted that Lloyd had slurred speech during questioning and was unable to provide any identifying information to the police. When he couldn’t provide the information, he reportedly turned to officers and said “I been drinking too many beers. I guess three was too many.”

The interaction was captured on the officer’s body cameras, authorities said.