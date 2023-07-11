MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting four pedestrians with his SUV in Hickory Hill Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, officers arrived at the scene where four people were struck by a car while walking. After investigating, they found the suspect, Khattabi Dardour, walking on Ridgeway Road.

Dardour had a strong odor, glassy eyes and slurred speech, police said. He told officers he had approximately seven beers.

He also told police that he was pulling into the street when the four victims came out of nowhere. He claimed they were standing in the turning lane when he hit them.

The suspect said he left the scene because one of the struck pedestrians threatened him.

Officers gave Dardour several sobriety tests, and he failed them all.

Khattabi Dardour is charged with Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Financial Law, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Public Intoxication and Reckless Driving. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.