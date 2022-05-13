MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas says one man is facing numerous drug charges after a “drug house” was shut down.

Officers with the sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force and Probation/Parole unit conducted a search on a home on North Gosnell Street May 9. The Gosnell Police Department also assisted in the search.

During the search, officers reportedly found three guns, 95 ecstasy pills, 83 oxycodone pills that possibly contained fentanyl, 22 clonazepam pills, 21 diazepam pills, five alprazolam pills and four ounces of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says officers also found “various drug paraphernalia” and $1,707 in cash.

Gosnell resident Jeremy Barnett, 32, was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Jeremy Barnett

He has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, one count of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $150,000 bond.