MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Keiser, Arkansas man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons in a home Tuesday.
Jamie Kimbrough, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s Street Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force agents, and the Keiser Police Department conducted a search at a home on Jefferson Street.
During the search, they found $152,280 in cash along with various guns and drug paraphernalia including:
- One FN 9mm handgun
- One Sig Sauer .223 AR pistol
- Several AR 15 parts
- Approximately 100 pieces of packaging containing drug residue
- Several large and small plastic containers containing drug residue
Authorities also recovered a digital scale, a money counter, ledgers, notepads containing transactions, and a vacuum sealer. Some of the cash that was recovered was vacuum sealed.
The sheriff’s department said Kimbrough has a previous felony conviction. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.