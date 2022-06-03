MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Keiser, Arkansas man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons in a home Tuesday.

Jamie Kimbrough, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s Street Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force agents, and the Keiser Police Department conducted a search at a home on Jefferson Street.

During the search, they found $152,280 in cash along with various guns and drug paraphernalia including:

One FN 9mm handgun

One Sig Sauer .223 AR pistol

Several AR 15 parts

Approximately 100 pieces of packaging containing drug residue

Several large and small plastic containers containing drug residue

Authorities also recovered a digital scale, a money counter, ledgers, notepads containing transactions, and a vacuum sealer. Some of the cash that was recovered was vacuum sealed.

The sheriff’s department said Kimbrough has a previous felony conviction. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.