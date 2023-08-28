MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some pet owners had trouble taking their animals to the Walnut Grove Animal Clinic Saturday afternoon when several drivers doing donuts and burnouts shut down the intersection in front of the business.

One woman taking her sick, 17-year-old cat to the animal hospital captured video of the cars going in circles at Walnut Grove and Tillman. In the video, you can see smoke in the intersection and people recording the action.

“They were so bold and brazen, and I could tell it was pre-planned,” the woman said. “It’s like a flash mob. There were guys in the same t-shirts, and some were walking around carrying red roses. I was thinking, is this some weird funeral?”

The pet owner, who did not want to be identified, isn’t sure how long the drivers had been there but saw other motorists turn around at the lights. After several minutes of watching, she decided she was going through the intersection to get her cat treated.

“I thought that they were disbanding, and they weren’t, and so I had to drive through them,” she said. “At that point, I either heard shots being fired in the air or their tires. I don’t know what it was, but it sounded like a gunshot, and I was scared. I was mad. I was so mad.”

She said when she entered the lobby of the animal clinic, she saw people at windows watching the drivers and someone on the phone with police.

She said about five minutes later, she could hear police sirens and saw all the cars clear the intersection. The Tillman Police Station is about half a mile away from where the drivers were doing the donuts.

“It was just bizarre, and it was a horrible feeling witnessing that, knowing it’s going on in the city, knowing that I don’t really want to leave my house during the day, especially at night. During the day, you hope you can go somewhere and not encounter this. But I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Walnut Grove and Tillman

She said this isn’t the first time she’s been terrified to drive in the city. Several months ago, she said she was driving behind her husband’s car on I-240 when another driver fired shots at his vehicle. She said to this day, they aren’t sure why it happened.

“I saw the sparks fly, she said. “It’s complete lawlessness. It’s unreal.”

We asked police about the incident Saturday at Walnut Grove and Tillman but were told it did not appear officers filed a report.