MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two teens in a stolen car fired shots at two drivers following a hit-and-run crash.

Dorian Farmer, 19, and Jadarius Mason, 18, were charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder following the incident Friday morning along East Parkway.

The driver of a Honda Accord told police he was northbound on East Parkway when he got into an accident with a Nissan Maxima and said three people got out of the Maxima with guns and took off running.

At some point, police said they were seen firing shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the Honda got into a Ford F250 with another driver, began following the suspects, and said the suspects started firing shots at them.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they saw Mason firing a gun. Officers said Mason ran away, but witnesses led them to an apartment in the 2300 block of East Parkway, where they took Mason, Farmer, and another male into custody.

Officers said they recovered a handgun and marijuana Mason tossed while he was running.

Police said the Honda was riddled with bullet holes, and the Ford F250 driver’s side door was also hit by gunfire.

The Nissan Maxima the suspects were driving was reported stolen in Southeast Memphis.

Mason and Farmer were also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Both are being held on a $150,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.