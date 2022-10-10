MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street.

Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles parked on Holmes and drove through the back fence of one of the homes into a vehicle parked in the carport of a house on Alexander.

“My boyfriend saw a man who was the driver get out of the car and just walk down the street,” said Ashley Vehling who lives in the home on Alexander.

Holmes Circle

Suspect’s car on Alexander

Vehling said the car was still running when she came outside.

“He left the keys in the car. The lights were still on,” said Vehling.

Vehling also spotted a woman’s purse, a clown costume, and a life-sized Pennywise doll inside the vehicle.

“I screamed. I didn’t know what it was,” Vehling said.

Jaclyn Suffel lives on Holmes Circle. She said she heard the noise outside her house and thought someone was trying to steal a large Halloween decoration off her lawn but realized someone had hit her SUV in the driveway.

“At that point, I came outside and was screaming at him to stop,” said Suffel.

She later learned the driver had also hit a neighbor’s car and had destroyed part of her fence.

Police responded to a call on Holmes just after 5 a.m., but it wasn’t until nearly three hours later, when officers responded to the call on Alexander, they realized the two scenes were connected.

“I would have thought they would see the fence down and car back here. The lights were on,” said Vehling.

Neighbors believe the driver was impaired and was confusing drivers for streets.

Police said they found a purse with an ID in the back seat of the suspect’s car but have not said if they have located the driver.

If you know anything about the driver of the white Honda Accord, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.