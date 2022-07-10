COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has died after officers say he was shot Saturday night around 9:30 while leaving a party.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue and found a vehicle that crashed in a yard. They later identified the driver as 32-year-old Ralph Alexander who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators later determined Alexander attended a party in the 1800 block of Wooten Street. After he left the party, investigators said he was fatally shot in the 300 block of Stevens Avenue.

While investigating Alexander’s death, Tipton County police received a call about multiple gunshots in the area of Bledsoe and Feezor Street. A home was hit by gunfire with several bullets hitting the walls and windows. Officers recovered over 40 shell casings on the scene.

Police also said the suspects had walked through the yards, fired shots and fled in a vehicle.

Officers believe both shootings are connected and gang-related.

Call the Covington Police Department at (901)-475-1261 with any information.