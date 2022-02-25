MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver killed in a wreck in Parkway Village had been shot before crashing into a pole Friday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Getwell, where a white car had smashed into a pole and was resting upside-down. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

After investigation, police determined that the driver had been shot before the wreck.

They are now investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.