MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman said a day after an ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up her house, he followed her on Interstate 40 and fired several shots at her car.

Bridgette Flowers said she was traveling east on I-40 when she got a call from her ex, who said he could see her.

“I said, ‘where do you see me at?'” said Flowers.



Flowers said just as she was exiting the interstate at Watkins, she looked in her rearview mirror and saw a hand coming out of the window of the car behind her with a gun.

“He fired six shots and came around me,” said Flowers. “I panicked. I almost wrecked my car. There were cars behind me, and they were freaking out, too.”

Flowers was not hurt, and when she got home couldn’t find any bullet holes in her vehicle. Police, though, arrested Eddie Harper, 27, and charged him with aggravated assault.

“I don’t think they should let him out,” said Flowers.

Flowers said she contacted police earlier in the day after Harper sent her the threatening text message. She said it was all over $300 he owed her.

Text message flowers turned over to police

“He sent me a cash app, and that’s when he sent the threats,” said Flowers. “I had loaned him the money. It had been over a month. I wanted my money,”

She said after the shooting, Harper called her again and threatened to vandalize her car and kick down her apartment door.

“I took him very seriously. That’s why I made the report just in case anything was to happen like it did,” said Flowers.

Harper is also charged with harassment for allegedly sending the threatening text.

He is being held on a $30,250 bond, and he expected in court on April 22.