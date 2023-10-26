MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man involved in a hit-and-run along Interstate 240 Wednesday night pulled a gun on a driver who chased after him.

Investigators said Buntim Tach, 30, also fired the weapon that turned out to be stolen.

The victim said he was eastbound on I-240 near South Perkins when he was hit from behind by a driver in a Cadillac Escalade. He said the driver of the Escalade refused to stop, so he called 911 and began following him.

The victim said when they reached the intersection of Cherry Road and Almo Avenue in Parkway Village, Tach pulled a gun, fired two shots in the air, pointed the weapon at him, and drove away.

The victim said his 3-year-old daughter was inside his vehicle when it happened.

Tach was taken into custody a half mile away at Cherry Road and Knight Arnold. Officers said they found a Smith & Wesson 9mm in Tach’s glove compartment that came back as stolen out of Jackson, Tennessee.

Court records show Tach was arrested in August for allegedly stealing over $200 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.

Tach is now facing two counts of theft of property and a charge of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday.