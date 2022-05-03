MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a pedestrian in 2020 while racing another car in traffic, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Andrea Spencer, 25, was racing another car in Parkway Village going west on Winchester Road. Investigators said Spencer and the other car were speeding and weaving through traffic when Spencer lost control of his car near Goodlett Road.

Spencer ran off the road, hit a pole. Court documents said Spencer did not stop driving after hitting the pole and continued driving down the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian, Breann Bonds.

Bonds, 23, pushed a friend out of the way before she was hit and dragged 124 feet down the sidewalk.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two children, ages one and two years old, were also in the car with Spencer at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

Spencer was also charged with filing a false offense report after claiming his car was stolen after walking away from a one-vehicle accident.

The false offense report case is still pending.